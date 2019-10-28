Cwm LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 67.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,766 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPTL. Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000.

Shares of SPTL opened at $39.79 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.65. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $32.29 and a 1 year high of $42.68.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

