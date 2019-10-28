Cwm LLC Acquires 896 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 75.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,343,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,542,000 after purchasing an additional 577,328 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 17,142,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,639,000 after purchasing an additional 371,626 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 72.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 789,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,378,000 after purchasing an additional 330,982 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,451,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,174,000 after purchasing an additional 255,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 129.2% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 430,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,360,000 after purchasing an additional 242,585 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $90.34 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $71.90 and a 12 month high of $91.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.25.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.4793 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 2.1%.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

