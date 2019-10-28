CWH Capital Management Inc. Purchases 220 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

CWH Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 24.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,908,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,124,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,262 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 68.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,934,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,458,000 after buying an additional 1,187,577 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,696,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $760,044,000 after buying an additional 899,117 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 36.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,578,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,970,000 after buying an additional 423,118 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,988,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,684,000 after buying an additional 228,381 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of VNQ traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.58. 4,130,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,448,179. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $71.08 and a 1 year high of $95.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.79.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.