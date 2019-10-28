CWH Capital Management Inc. Purchases 16,731 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

CWH Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,731 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 3.1% of CWH Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. CWH Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,523,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,837,192,000 after acquiring an additional 679,398 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,148,030,000 after buying an additional 3,100,309 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 1,715.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,593,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,664,000 after buying an additional 9,065,487 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 2.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,613,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,904,000 after buying an additional 182,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in AbbVie by 1.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,504,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,038,000 after buying an additional 83,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.33. 5,555,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,249,400. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.66 and a fifty-two week high of $94.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.50.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 182.70%. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.11%.

Several research firms recently commented on ABBV. ValuEngine raised AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Leerink Swann raised AbbVie to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TheStreet lowered AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Cowen set a $90.00 price objective on AbbVie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.51.

In other news, SVP Nicholas Donoghoe acquired 7,525 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.19 per share, for a total transaction of $498,079.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $866,427.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 10,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.35 per share, with a total value of $663,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,263.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 153,077 shares of company stock valued at $8,687,351 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

