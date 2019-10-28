CWH Capital Management Inc. Has $3.52 Million Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

CWH Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,177 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 1.4% of CWH Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. CWH Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 3,457.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,641,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,005,132,000 after purchasing an additional 9,370,409 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 21,191.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,534,097 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $353,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517,498 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Home Depot by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,531,199 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $942,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,574 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $197,884,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 1,041.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 673,750 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $141,496,000 after purchasing an additional 614,724 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $229.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Gabelli downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Home Depot to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.24.

In other news, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total transaction of $31,848,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 496,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,725,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total transaction of $2,024,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,511,266.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,508 shares of company stock valued at $39,076,428. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $236.77. 2,207,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,909,863. The firm has a market cap of $256.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $238.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.51.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $30.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.98 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 1,179.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

