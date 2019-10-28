CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,407,760 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,643 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.11% of CVS Health worth $88,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 62.4% in the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 54.0% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 74.7% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 580 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 78.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other CVS Health news, EVP Joshua Matthew Flum sold 17,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $1,115,289.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,269. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 8,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $528,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,273 shares in the company, valued at $3,592,745. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS opened at $65.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.64. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $82.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.53.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.19. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $63.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.39.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Featured Story: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.