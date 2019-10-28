Cutler Group LP Has $33,000 Stake in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Cutler Group LP trimmed its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 85.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 12.2% during the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 34.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.1% in the third quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 7,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 30,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

PH traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $190.37. 1,066,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,725. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 12 month low of $140.82 and a 12 month high of $193.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.57.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 29.70%.

PH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $178.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.60.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 32,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.68, for a total transaction of $5,801,454.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,520,199.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Lee C. Banks sold 18,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.95, for a total value of $3,436,059.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,759,046.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,234 shares of company stock valued at $10,722,479 in the last ninety days. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

