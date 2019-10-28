Cutler Group LP Has $292,000 Stock Holdings in Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Cutler Group LP cut its position in Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XLRN. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 365,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 12,777 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 370,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,239,000 after acquiring an additional 70,641 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $9,902,000. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on XLRN. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Leerink Swann dropped coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.58.

Acceleron Pharma stock traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,890. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 17.11 and a current ratio of 17.11. Acceleron Pharma Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.01 and a fifty-two week high of $59.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.05.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $27.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.72 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 29.51% and a negative net margin of 318.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 649.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma Inc will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Adam M. Veness sold 3,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $147,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Adam M. Veness sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $37,244.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,124 shares in the company, valued at $728,804.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,690 shares of company stock worth $1,116,546 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

