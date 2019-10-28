Cutler Group LP Buys New Stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,550 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in NuVasive by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,280 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in NuVasive by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 67,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in NuVasive by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,886 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NuVasive by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,861 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NUVA traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,244,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,745. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. NuVasive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.51 and a twelve month high of $69.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.20.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. NuVasive had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $292.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NUVA. Cowen set a $75.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research set a $71.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuVasive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $72.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. NuVasive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.43.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

