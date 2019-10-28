Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $92.04 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) will post sales of $92.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $91.09 million and the highest estimate coming in at $93.00 million. Customers Bancorp reported sales of $81.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full-year sales of $341.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $340.05 million to $342.59 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $375.72 million, with estimates ranging from $374.90 million to $376.55 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Customers Bancorp.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $99.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.36 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 13.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CUBI. Sandler O’Neill cut Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Customers Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.19.

In other Customers Bancorp news, insider James T. Collins sold 1,519 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $32,157.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,422,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 338.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 640,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,442,000 after purchasing an additional 494,195 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,699,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 426,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,959,000 after purchasing an additional 199,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 463.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 106,859 shares in the last quarter. 79.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Customers Bancorp stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,648. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $701.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.06. Customers Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.72 and a 1-year high of $23.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.43.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

