Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Sells 3,525 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 10.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,525 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLB. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 299.7% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

In other Schlumberger news, VP Simon Farrant sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $167,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,601.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SLB shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.82.

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $34.87. 4,468,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,587,040. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.42 and a 200-day moving average of $37.44. Schlumberger Limited. has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $53.84. The company has a market capitalization of $48.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 123.46%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.