Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Buys 813 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.7% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin bought 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.86 per share, with a total value of $3,622,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 92,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,066,628.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 15,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $1,163,935.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 153,077 shares of company stock valued at $8,687,351. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABBV traded up $0.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.51. 2,033,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,249,400. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.66 and a 12-month high of $94.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.50. The company has a market cap of $113.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 182.70%. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Cowen set a $90.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Leerink Swann raised shares of AbbVie to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.51.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

