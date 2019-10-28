Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Acquires 941 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VB. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 20,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $157.59. 4,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,907. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $123.80 and a 52-week high of $160.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.56.

