Cubic Asset Management LLC Sells 1,260 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Cubic Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. Donald L. Hagan LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,504,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 57,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 220,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,533 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 480,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,286,000 after acquiring an additional 53,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4,701.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Corp now owns 4,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.60. 53,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,590,738. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $46.80 and a one year high of $55.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.83 and its 200 day moving average is $53.96.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

