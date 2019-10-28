Cubic Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Cubic Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crane during the second quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crane during the second quarter worth $31,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crane during the second quarter worth $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Crane during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Crane during the second quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CR stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.88. 6,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,124. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.92 and its 200-day moving average is $81.58. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Crane Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.18 and a fifty-two week high of $94.67.

CR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Buckingham Research upped their price target on Crane from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Crane from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.88.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

