Cubic Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,280 Shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 96,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $4,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in International Paper by 138.4% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in International Paper in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in International Paper by 83.3% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in International Paper by 218.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Paper alerts:

IP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of International Paper from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens set a $50.00 price target on shares of International Paper and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

NYSE IP traded up $0.45 on Monday, hitting $43.45. The stock had a trading volume of 51,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,682,824. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.02. International Paper Co has a 52-week low of $36.45 and a 52-week high of $48.24. The stock has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.53.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. International Paper had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper Co will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. This is a positive change from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In other news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $1,909,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,567,195.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.