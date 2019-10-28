CTS (NYSE:CTS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CTS (NYSE:CTS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CTS Corporation is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect and Move. CTS manufactures sensors, actuators and electronic components and supplies these products to OEMs in the aerospace, communications, defense, industrial, information technology, medical and transportation markets. CTS focus on providing advanced technology, exceptional customer service and superior value to industry partners throughout the globe. CTS aims to be at the forefront of technology, delivering innovative sensing, connectivity and motion solutions for the creation and advancement of products and services around the world. CTS Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, assembly, and sale of electronic components and sensors, as well as the provision of electronics manufacturing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services, and Components and Sensors. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CTS. Cowen set a $33.00 price target on CTS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised CTS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on CTS in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE:CTS traded down $0.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.97. The company had a trading volume of 127,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,611. The stock has a market cap of $913.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.31. CTS has a one year low of $24.07 and a one year high of $34.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.10). CTS had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $115.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. CTS’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CTS will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of CTS by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 6,737 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CTS by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 6,652 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in CTS during the 3rd quarter worth $314,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CTS by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 506,882 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,403,000 after purchasing an additional 64,948 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in CTS by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,113 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 13,931 shares during the period. 94.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

