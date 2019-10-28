Crypto Sports (CSPN) Trading Up 9.9% This Week

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00001560 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. In the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar. Crypto Sports has a market capitalization of $288,919.00 and approximately $515.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Crypto Sports alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.81 or 0.00670546 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00029805 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004143 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Giant (GIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000393 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000104 BTC.

About Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports (CRYPTO:CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2018. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 2,145,318 coins and its circulating supply is 1,977,350 coins. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.