Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) Receives $33.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.67.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRY. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cryolife in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Cryolife from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cryolife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $35.00 target price on shares of Cryolife and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cryolife by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,277,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,176,000 after buying an additional 76,680 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cryolife by 5.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,640,683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,106,000 after purchasing an additional 84,970 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Cryolife by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,179,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,316,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cryolife by 24.1% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 618,207 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,503,000 after purchasing an additional 120,031 shares during the period. Finally, THB Asset Management increased its position in shares of Cryolife by 1.6% in the second quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 272,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the period. 70.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CRY traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,717. The stock has a market capitalization of $893.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.77, a P/E/G ratio of 41.10 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.29. Cryolife has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $33.00.

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $71.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.79 million. Cryolife had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 3.85%. Cryolife’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cryolife will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

CryoLife, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries.

