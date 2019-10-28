Cryolife (CRY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Cryolife has set its FY 2019 guidance at $0.28-0.32 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $0.28-0.32 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Cryolife had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $71.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cryolife to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE:CRY opened at $23.95 on Monday. Cryolife has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.90 million, a P/E ratio of 92.12, a P/E/G ratio of 41.10 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.29.
Cryolife Company Profile
CryoLife, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries.
