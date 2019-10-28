Cryolife (CRY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Cryolife has set its FY 2019 guidance at $0.28-0.32 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $0.28-0.32 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Cryolife had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $71.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cryolife to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cryolife alerts:

NYSE:CRY opened at $23.95 on Monday. Cryolife has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.90 million, a P/E ratio of 92.12, a P/E/G ratio of 41.10 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.29.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cryolife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cryolife in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a $35.00 target price on Cryolife and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cryolife from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cryolife currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.53.

Cryolife Company Profile

CryoLife, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Cryolife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryolife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.