Critical Analysis: Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) and Corecivic (NASDAQ:CXW)

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) and Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.7% of Sabra Health Care REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.8% of Corecivic shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Sabra Health Care REIT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Corecivic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sabra Health Care REIT and Corecivic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sabra Health Care REIT 2 4 2 0 2.00 Corecivic 0 1 0 0 2.00

Sabra Health Care REIT presently has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential downside of 10.64%. Corecivic has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.61%. Given Corecivic’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Corecivic is more favorable than Sabra Health Care REIT.

Profitability

This table compares Sabra Health Care REIT and Corecivic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sabra Health Care REIT 3.37% 0.67% 0.33% Corecivic 9.39% 13.50% 5.16%

Risk & Volatility

Sabra Health Care REIT has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corecivic has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Sabra Health Care REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. Corecivic pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.1%. Sabra Health Care REIT pays out 78.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Corecivic pays out 76.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Corecivic is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sabra Health Care REIT and Corecivic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sabra Health Care REIT $623.41 million 7.14 $279.08 million $2.29 10.26 Corecivic $1.84 billion 1.03 $159.21 million $2.31 6.85

Sabra Health Care REIT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Corecivic. Corecivic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sabra Health Care REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Corecivic beats Sabra Health Care REIT on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities. As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's real estate properties held for investment included 47,648 beds/units and its unconsolidated joint venture included 7,652 beds/units, spread across the United States and Canada.

About Corecivic

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions. We are a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) and the nation's largest owner of partnership correctional, detention and residential reentry facilities. We also believe we are the largest private owner of real estate used by U.S. government agencies. The Company has been a flexible and dependable partner for government for more than 35 years. Our employees are driven by a deep sense of service, high standards of professionalism and a responsibility to help government better the public good.

