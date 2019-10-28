Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $221.79 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) to post $221.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Criteo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $224.48 million and the lowest is $218.68 million. Criteo reported sales of $222.95 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Criteo will report full year sales of $958.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $948.30 million to $977.79 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $966.73 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Criteo.

Get Criteo alerts:

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Criteo had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $224.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Criteo’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRTO shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a research report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine raised Criteo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

In related news, insider Dan Teodosiu sold 26,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $510,309.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 89.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,485,000 after buying an additional 389,100 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 55.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,137,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,775,000 after buying an additional 405,600 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 800.2% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,042,979 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,119,000 after buying an additional 1,816,025 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo in the second quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 34.6% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 25,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 6,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

CRTO opened at $20.18 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.92 and a 200 day moving average of $19.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.74. Criteo has a 52-week low of $16.46 and a 52-week high of $30.85.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Criteo (CRTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.