CRH (NYSE:CRH) Hits New 52-Week High at $36.76

Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.76 and last traded at $36.75, with a volume of 24860 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.34.

CRH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CRH from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered CRH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays lowered CRH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CRH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.47.

The company has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.04.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.2224 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRH. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CRH in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 146.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.46% of the company’s stock.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

