Cowen Reiterates $2,400.00 Price Target for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cowen set a $2,400.00 price target on Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AMZN. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $2,100.00 target price (down previously from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,315.00 to $2,515.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Pivotal Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $2,615.00 target price (down previously from $2,750.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $2,180.00 to $2,000.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an overweight rating and issued a $2,200.00 target price (up previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,189.97.

Amazon.com stock traded up $15.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,777.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,704,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,085,901. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $1,307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,035.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,767.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,843.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.87 billion, a PE ratio of 88.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.54.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.75 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 23.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,726.06 per share, for a total transaction of $172,606.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,515. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,773.99, for a total value of $6,164,615.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,443 shares of company stock valued at $40,205,835 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 191,406.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,307,191 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $930,719,000 after buying an additional 9,302,331 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3,787.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,590,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,799,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498,279 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 157.6% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 802,837 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,520,276,000 after purchasing an additional 491,118 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 186.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $430,045,000 after purchasing an additional 422,352 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,082,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $49,389,711,000 after purchasing an additional 415,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

