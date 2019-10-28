Cowen Reiterates $2,400.00 Price Target for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cowen set a $2,400.00 price target on Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AMZN. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $2,100.00 target price (down previously from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,315.00 to $2,515.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Pivotal Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $2,615.00 target price (down previously from $2,750.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $2,180.00 to $2,000.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an overweight rating and issued a $2,200.00 target price (up previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,189.97.
Amazon.com stock traded up $15.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,777.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,704,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,085,901. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $1,307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,035.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,767.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,843.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.87 billion, a PE ratio of 88.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.54.
In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,726.06 per share, for a total transaction of $172,606.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,515. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,773.99, for a total value of $6,164,615.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,443 shares of company stock valued at $40,205,835 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 191,406.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,307,191 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $930,719,000 after buying an additional 9,302,331 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3,787.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,590,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,799,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498,279 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 157.6% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 802,837 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,520,276,000 after purchasing an additional 491,118 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 186.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $430,045,000 after purchasing an additional 422,352 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,082,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $49,389,711,000 after purchasing an additional 415,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
