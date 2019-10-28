Cowen Raises Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target to $169.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its target price lifted by Cowen from $152.00 to $169.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Allegiant Travel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Sidoti upped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $168.25.

Shares of ALGT traded up $5.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.98. 11,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,305. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.47 and a 200-day moving average of $144.53. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $98.18 and a one year high of $168.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.49. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $436.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $144,830.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,477 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,363.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 2.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 68.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the third quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

