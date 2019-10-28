Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €42.00 by Baader Bank

Covestro (ETR:1COV) received a €42.00 ($48.84) price target from stock analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price points to a potential downside of 9.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on 1COV. Barclays set a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Independent Research set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Commerzbank set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Covestro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €50.83 ($59.11).

Shares of ETR 1COV opened at €46.58 ($54.16) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.09, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion and a PE ratio of 9.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €44.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €43.81. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of €37.30 ($43.37) and a fifty-two week high of €61.48 ($71.49).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

