Counterparty Price Reaches $1.56 on Exchanges (XCP)

Counterparty (CURRENCY:XCP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 27th. Over the last seven days, Counterparty has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. Counterparty has a total market capitalization of $4.09 million and approximately $387.00 worth of Counterparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Counterparty coin can currently be bought for about $1.56 or 0.00016123 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Poloniex, Zaif and Tux Exchange.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,685.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $265.36 or 0.02735896 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.17 or 0.00703084 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005481 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000213 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000410 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Counterparty Profile

Counterparty (CRYPTO:XCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 2nd, 2014. Counterparty’s total supply is 2,615,422 coins. Counterparty’s official Twitter account is @CounterpartyXCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . Counterparty’s official message board is counterpartytalk.org . The Reddit community for Counterparty is /r/counterparty_xcp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Counterparty’s official website is counterparty.io

Buying and Selling Counterparty

Counterparty can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Tux Exchange, Poloniex and Zaif. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counterparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Counterparty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Counterparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

