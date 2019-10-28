Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Shares Up 18.6%

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS) shot up 18.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.70 and last traded at $3.69, 11,719 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 88% from the average session volume of 99,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRVS. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.19.

Get Corvus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 9.17 and a current ratio of 9.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.95.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). Equities analysts forecast that Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard A. Md Miller bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.56 per share, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 142,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.51 per share, with a total value of $500,722.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 40.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $149,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $223,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 64,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 5,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd boosted its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the second quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 184,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 13,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS)

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.