Cortex (CTXC) Price Tops $0.0774 on Top Exchanges

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. During the last week, Cortex has traded up 18.4% against the US dollar. One Cortex token can now be bought for approximately $0.0774 or 0.00000836 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx, DragonEX, BitForex and Ethfinex. Cortex has a total market cap of $11.60 million and $4.68 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010792 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00214608 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.39 or 0.01494927 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00029002 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00117836 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cortex Token Profile

Cortex’s genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,792,458 tokens. The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/@CTXCBlockchain . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Cortex

Cortex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, Huobi, BitForex, Bithumb, UEX, DEx.top, CoinBene, OKEx, Ethfinex, DDEX, CoinTiger and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

