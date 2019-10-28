Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (CORR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect Corenergy Infrastructure Trust to post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $21.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.16 million. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 47.22%. On average, analysts expect Corenergy Infrastructure Trust to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.46. The stock had a trading volume of 278 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,806. The company has a market capitalization of $606.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.23. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust has a one year low of $32.52 and a one year high of $49.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 10.35 and a quick ratio of 10.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust’s payout ratio is 81.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from operators of our assets, primarily under triple-net participating leases.

