Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.08% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORT. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 8,712,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,147,000 after buying an additional 190,377 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,590,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,334,000 after buying an additional 532,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,564,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,444,000 after buying an additional 553,851 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,291,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,406,000 after buying an additional 10,825 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 904,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,081,000 after buying an additional 181,188 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CORT shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

CORT stock opened at $14.48 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.39. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $19.48.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $72.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.87 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 27.97% and a net margin of 29.16%. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.