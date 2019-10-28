Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,372 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cooper Companies stock opened at $281.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Cooper Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $228.65 and a 1-year high of $344.32. The company has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $295.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.60.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The medical device company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $679.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COO shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Cooper Companies from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $360.00 price target on Cooper Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.00.

In related news, Director Allan E. Rubenstein sold 1,335 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.61, for a total value of $399,979.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,591 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,899.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

