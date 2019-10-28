Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,078 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 12,545 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Motco bought a new position in Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 682.2% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine raised Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho lowered Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Continental Resources from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Continental Resources from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.82.

CLR opened at $29.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.75. Continental Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.26 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

