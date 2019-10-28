Continental Materials Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CUO) Short Interest Update

Continental Materials Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CUO) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of CUO stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $10.10. The company had a trading volume of 124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813. Continental Materials has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $24.92.

Get Continental Materials alerts:

Continental Materials (NYSEAMERICAN:CUO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The construction company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.26 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Continental Materials from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Continental Materials stock. Minerva Advisors LLC grew its stake in Continental Materials Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CUO) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,840 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,210 shares during the quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC owned 2.26% of Continental Materials worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Continental Materials Company Profile

Continental Materials Corporation produces and sells heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) products; and construction products in North America. The HVAC Industry Group offers gas-fired wall furnaces, console heaters, and fan coils, as well as evaporative coolers. Continental Materials Corporation sells its HVAC products through plumbing, heating, and air conditioning wholesale distributors, as well as directly to retail home-centers and other retail outlets; and HVAC installing contractors and equipment manufacturers for commercial applications.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.