Continental Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Continental Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the period. Continental Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 31.5% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 28.4% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.4% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 20,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Corp lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.5% during the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 52,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BSX traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.61. The stock had a trading volume of 304,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,445,446. The firm has a market cap of $56.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $31.56 and a 52 week high of $43.84.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $213,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,546.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $265,691.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,449 shares of company stock worth $3,790,048. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on BSX shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 price target on Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Guggenheim set a $53.00 price target on Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $47.00 price target on Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.07.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

