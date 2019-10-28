Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Acquired by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 265.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, TCG Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on STZ shares. Citigroup set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $238.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America set a $221.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.76.

Shares of STZ opened at $195.84 on Monday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.37 and a twelve month high of $214.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 32.33%.

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 95,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.57, for a total transaction of $19,540,730.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 173,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,468,142.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

