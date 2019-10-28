Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Upgraded to Buy by Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $98.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $93.00.

ED has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.92.

Shares of ED opened at $93.32 on Friday. Consolidated Edison has a one year low of $73.29 and a one year high of $94.97. The company has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.23.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.52%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 682.1% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 23,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 20,291 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1,852.3% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 103,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,084,000 after purchasing an additional 98,300 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 6.1% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 31,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

