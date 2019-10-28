Connors Investor Services Inc. Sells 25,330 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Connors Investor Services Inc. trimmed its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,143 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 25,330 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 1.9% of Connors Investor Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $13,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1,011,623.0% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 65,691,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 65,684,679 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6,385.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,253,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,269,633,000 after acquiring an additional 16,002,838 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2,490.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,164,008 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,000,382,000 after acquiring an additional 6,887,494 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,743,170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,874,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,386,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,103,772 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $18,307,330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142,604 shares during the last quarter. 68.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on DIS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Moffett Nathanson set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.31.

DIS stock opened at $130.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.71. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $100.35 and a 12-month high of $147.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.41). Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $20.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

