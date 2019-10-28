Connors Investor Services Inc. Sells 2,454 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Connors Investor Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 18.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,454 shares during the quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMT. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 1,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.5% in the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 22,544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,196,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 43.8% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.6% in the second quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,500,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James D. Taiclet, Jr. bought 1,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $376.32 per share, for a total transaction of $509,537.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,537.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $381.00 to $364.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.77.

NYSE LMT opened at $370.73 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $383.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $360.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $241.18 and a 12-month high of $399.96. The firm has a market cap of $105.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 221.59%. The business had revenue of $15.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

