Connors Investor Services Inc. Buys Shares of 88,432 Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 88,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 90.8% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 186,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after acquiring an additional 88,530 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 19.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,815,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

In related news, Director Robert L. Frome sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $204,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,907 shares in the company, valued at $238,362.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCSG stock opened at $24.06 on Monday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.16 and a 12-month high of $48.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.39 and its 200 day moving average is $28.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.74.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $455.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.43%.

HCSG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sidoti reduced their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

