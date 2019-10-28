Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,599,630 shares of the software’s stock, valued at approximately $55,379,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 2.23% of Altair Engineering at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,082 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 121.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,696 shares of the software’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 6,419 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the third quarter worth about $13,342,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the second quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 6.4% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 96,577 shares of the software’s stock worth $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 5,814 shares during the last quarter. 64.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

ALTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Altair Engineering presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.14.

In related news, insider James Dagg sold 1,160 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $40,762.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder R. Scapa Declaration Of James sold 80,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $3,248,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 533,715 shares of company stock valued at $19,257,938. Insiders own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALTR stock opened at $35.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.51 and a beta of 1.49. Altair Engineering Inc has a 52 week low of $25.28 and a 52 week high of $43.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.05 and a 200-day moving average of $36.88.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The software reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $106.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.69 million. Altair Engineering had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.