Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $65.06 Million Position in Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 817,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the quarter. Dorman Products comprises about 1.7% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $65,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 5.7% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,858 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in Dorman Products by 2.5% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 46,236 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 1.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,462 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 8.7% in the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 175,202 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,267,000 after acquiring an additional 13,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 370.5% in the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 14,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dorman Products stock opened at $82.92 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.55. Dorman Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.39 and a 12 month high of $97.38.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $254.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.68 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dorman Products Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DORM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Dorman Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

