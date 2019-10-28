Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $5.80 Million Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,685 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $5,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.0% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,284,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,243,426,000 after buying an additional 92,261 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 41.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,926,000 after buying an additional 15,146 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 150.2% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 32,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after buying an additional 19,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 209.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,737,000 after buying an additional 44,142 shares during the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JKHY. Zacks Investment Research raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.50.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $139.53 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.32. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.91. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.20 and a twelve month high of $152.41.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $393.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.70 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 17.51%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

