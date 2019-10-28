Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,691,334 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,720 shares during the period. ACI Worldwide accounts for approximately 2.2% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 2.31% of ACI Worldwide worth $84,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

ACIW opened at $31.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. ACI Worldwide Inc has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $35.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 1.29.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.24. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $297.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on ACIW shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ACI Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.33.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

Featured Article: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.