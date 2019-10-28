Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 102,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of Health Catalyst at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nepsis Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,101,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000.

HCAT opened at $29.77 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.71. Health Catalyst has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $49.85.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $36.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.44 million. Health Catalyst’s revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services.

