Concorde Asset Management LLC Sells 780 Shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

Concorde Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,246 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Trade Desk comprises approximately 1.2% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TTD. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 560.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

TTD traded up $13.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $216.44. The stock had a trading volume of 118,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,907. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.00. Trade Desk Inc has a 1 year low of $102.35 and a 1 year high of $289.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 112.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.51. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $159.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TTD. Zacks Investment Research raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Trade Desk from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Trade Desk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.87.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 400 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.38, for a total transaction of $95,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,574,524.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 10,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.93, for a total value of $2,679,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,701,818.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 460,686 shares of company stock valued at $117,003,430. 17.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.