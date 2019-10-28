Concorde Asset Management LLC Has $828,000 Stock Position in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,533 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Twilio by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the second quarter worth approximately $1,472,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 43.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 27.0% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 20.7% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 22,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twilio alerts:

In other Twilio news, COO George Hu sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.93, for a total transaction of $132,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 20,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total value of $2,633,167.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,830 shares of company stock valued at $19,561,905. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on TWLO shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Twilio from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America set a $160.00 price objective on Twilio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Twilio from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Twilio in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.96.

Shares of TWLO stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $106.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,768,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,510,669. The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of -133.63 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 10.21, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.38 and a 200-day moving average of $129.02. Twilio Inc has a 52 week low of $62.43 and a 52 week high of $151.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $275.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.43 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 23.07% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%. The business’s revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Twilio Inc will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Recommended Story: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.