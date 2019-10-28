Concorde Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE)

Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE) by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,161 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPE. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 864,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,903,000 after acquiring an additional 17,149 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 20,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 4,606.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 73,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 9,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IPE remained flat at $$57.12 during trading on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $53.24 and a 52-week high of $58.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.09 and a 200-day moving average of $56.49.

SPDR Series Trust, formerly SPDR Barclays Tips ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance the Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index (the Index). The Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index includes publicly issued, United States Treasury inflation protected securities that have at least 1 year remaining to maturity on index rebalancing date, with an issue size equal to or in excess of $500 million.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.