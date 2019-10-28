Comparing Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) and Tokio Marine (NASDAQ:TKOMY)

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) and Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Watford and Tokio Marine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Watford N/A N/A N/A Tokio Marine 5.20% 8.66% 1.38%

This table compares Watford and Tokio Marine’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Watford $575.23 million 1.12 -$34.88 million N/A N/A Tokio Marine $49.73 billion 0.75 $2.47 billion $3.87 13.65

Tokio Marine has higher revenue and earnings than Watford.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.4% of Watford shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Tokio Marine shares are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of Watford shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Watford and Tokio Marine, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Watford 0 3 1 0 2.25 Tokio Marine 0 0 0 0 N/A

Watford presently has a consensus target price of $29.25, indicating a potential upside of 3.03%. Given Watford’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Watford is more favorable than Tokio Marine.

Dividends

Tokio Marine pays an annual dividend of $1.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Watford does not pay a dividend. Tokio Marine pays out 34.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Watford Company Profile

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Tokio Marine Company Profile

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields. It also provides property investment, insurance agency and risk consulting, human resource, in-home care and nursing care information, healthcare/medical, call center, and real estate-related services. Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. serves individuals, small to medium sized non-profit organizations, schools, or churches. The company was formerly known as Millea Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. in 2008. Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

