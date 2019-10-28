Comparing US Gold (USAU) and Its Rivals

US Gold (NASDAQ: USAU) is one of 55 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare US Gold to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares US Gold and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets US Gold N/A -97.47% -93.69% US Gold Competitors -446.43% 9.38% 1.80%

This table compares US Gold and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio US Gold N/A -$8.05 million -1.89 US Gold Competitors $7.43 billion $1.41 billion 11.38

US Gold’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than US Gold. US Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.7% of US Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.2% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of US Gold shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for US Gold and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score US Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 US Gold Competitors 564 1566 1628 92 2.32

US Gold presently has a consensus price target of $2.70, indicating a potential upside of 225.30%. As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 658.04%. Given US Gold’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe US Gold has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

US Gold has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, US Gold’s rivals have a beta of -0.77, indicating that their average share price is 177% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

US Gold rivals beat US Gold on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

US Gold Company Profile

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration and development company in the United States. It has a portfolio of development and exploration properties. The company's properties include the Copper King project, an advanced stage gold and copper exploration and development project located in southeast Wyoming; Keystone project, an exploration property on the Cortez Trend in Nevada; and the Gold Bar North project, a gold exploration property located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company is based in Elko, Nevada.

